Three young siblings died in a shack fire in New Brighton on Monday morning.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Thulani, 5, Likuwe, 3, and Lanele Salaze, 11 months, were left asleep in their parents’ two-roomed shack while their father went to work and their mother to a nearby shop.
When the mother returned, she found her Pendla Street shack on fire and, despite desperate attempts by the neighbours to save the children, they died.
The fire brigade extinguished the blaze.
Naidu said police had opened an inquest docket.
This is a developing story.
HeraldLIVE
Three sleeping children burnt to death in shack fire
Image: Zamandulo Malonde
