Three men were shot dead, and two others injured during a killing rampage in Missionvale in Nelson Mandela Bay on Sunday evening.
Algoa Park detectives are now on the hunt for the suspects involved in the fatal shootings which took place at about 5pm.
According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, police had responded to a complaint of shooting at a house in Indus Street.
On arrival, three men, aged between 22 and 24 years old, were found lying on the veranda with multiple gunshot wounds.
Two other men were taken to hospital prior to police arrival.
They had also sustained gunshot wounds.
Naidu said on Monday that at this stage circumstances surrounding the incident were yet to be established.
“Police are investigating three cases of murder and two of attempted murder,” Naidu said.
Police are also appealing to anyone who can assist in the investigation to contact detective Warrant Officer Errol Kleinhans on 083-243-4567, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or by going to their nearest police station.
All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
Police hunt for suspects in triple murder
Image: 123RF/ POP NUKOONRAT
