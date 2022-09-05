×

News

Police divers recover swimmer’s body in Knysna

By Herald Reporter - 05 September 2022
The man had gone missing in the water near the shoreline at Fountain Point
Image: FILE PHOTO

The body of a man who went missing while swimming in Knysna two weeks ago has been recovered.

The man, who lived in the area and is believed to be originally from Somalia, had gone missing in the water near the shoreline at Fountain Point.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the NSRI Knysna duty crew, police and the police dive unit were activated at about 4.30pm on Sunday after reports that a body  submerged in the water had been spotted. 

“A body [of a man] who went missing in the water in that vicinity two weeks ago while swimming was located and recovered by police divers, in a free-dive operation,” Lambinon said.

“The body was brought to the shoreline and taken into the care of government pathology healthcare services.

“The police have opened an inquest docket.

“Condolences are conveyed to the family.”

