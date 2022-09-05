A seasoned communications specialist with more than 15 years’ experience in the public sector, Sithembiso Soyaya has stepped up to head the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s communications department.
Soyaya said his aim was to turn around the image of the metro to ensure it was perceived as an institution that sought to deliver services to its people.
“I aim to collaborate and effectively manage relationships with key strategic stakeholders of the Nelson Mandela Bay metro, including its citizens, to effectively communicate the institution’s service delivery imperatives, and promote its brand image,” he said.
Soyaya is no stranger to the Bay, having interacted with the metro in previous communication roles.
Before joining the metro, Soyaya worked as a corporate affairs and customer relations manager at the Transnet national ports authority’s Port of Mossel Bay from 2017-2022.
The municipality’s new director of communication had also been the communications manager at Transnet port terminals at the Port of Ngqura in Gqeberha from 2011-2017.
He has also served as a senior communications officer in the department of rural development and land reform, land claims commission in East London, from 2007-2011.
Soyaya holds a postgraduate diploma in marketing management from the Institute of Marketing Management and a BTech degree in public relations management.
He is now pursuing a master of commerce degree from the Independent Institute of Education.
To ensure the city’s communications office functioned like a well-oiled machine, Soyaya said he brought the expertise of public relations, corporate communication, stakeholder management, customer service and brand reputation management to the department.
Nelson Mandela Bay municipality welcomes new communications boss
