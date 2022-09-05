A KwaZulu-Natal man has died after he was crushed by the wheel of a tractor on a north coast farm.
Private security company Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) said the incident took place in Maidstone, Tongaat on Saturday.
“The body of the deceased was located under the rear tyre of a tractor. Firefighters lifted the tractor with the use of a pneumatic bag and removed the deceased,” said Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram.
“It was established that the man was towing a trailer loaded with a front-end tractor. At some point the driver was ejected and landed in front of the tractor which rolled onto him, trapping him under the rear tyre.”
Medi Response said the man showed no signs of life and was declared dead on the scene.
TimesLIVE
KZN man crushed to death in farm tractor accident
Senior reporter
Image: Medi Response
A KwaZulu-Natal man has died after he was crushed by the wheel of a tractor on a north coast farm.
Private security company Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) said the incident took place in Maidstone, Tongaat on Saturday.
“The body of the deceased was located under the rear tyre of a tractor. Firefighters lifted the tractor with the use of a pneumatic bag and removed the deceased,” said Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram.
“It was established that the man was towing a trailer loaded with a front-end tractor. At some point the driver was ejected and landed in front of the tractor which rolled onto him, trapping him under the rear tyre.”
Medi Response said the man showed no signs of life and was declared dead on the scene.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics