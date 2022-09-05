×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Hospital to blame for patient’s death plunge

Damages still to be determined after court rules staff were negligent in treatment of Bay man

Premium
05 September 2022
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Almost a decade after the tragedy, Livingstone Hospital  and the MEC of health have been found liable for damages after the Gqeberha high court ruled that they were negligent in the handling of a patient who died when he fell from the fifth floor of the hospital.

The wife of George Williams, Jeanine, took the matter to court and is claiming damages which are  still to be determined.   ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Tourism boost for Nelson Mandela Bay with launch of new programme
WATCH | 'No kettle, no court’: Alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe refuses ...

Most Read