‘He’s an embarrassment to the legal profession’: EFF slams advocate Teffo for opening case against Malema
Reporter
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The EFF has slammed advocate Malesela Teffo for opening a case of defamation of character and crimen injuria against party leader Julius Malema.
Teffo opened cases at the Johannesburg Central and Brixton police stations last week. The case is under investigation.
This comes after Malema criticised Teffo for his decision to withdraw from the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, saying he was disrespectful and had made the case about him.
Malema said Teffo had “no skills, no decorum and no respect for the bench at all”, and he would never call Teffo to represent him in court.
Teffo represented four of the accused in the Meyiwa murder trial.
In a statement, the EFF labelled Teffo an attention-seeker who has “an uncontrollable desire to be in the news cycle”.
“Teffo is an embarrassment to the legal profession because he has used the tragedy of the late Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa to build a profile for himself.
“It is an objective fact that Teffo would not be a person of interest to the public or the media if it was not for the never-ending case of Senzo Meyiwa, and since he has been removed from that process, he is seeking other avenues to remain a topic of discussion.”
The party said the case against Malema was frivolous and has no basis.
“An assessment of his poor conduct in court, which has been made through public opinion by multiple observers, cannot constitute defamation,” it said.
“The matter is so frivolous and is brought by such a clownish individual that if any self-respecting law enforcement agency were to take it seriously, Malema would represent himself and deal decisively with an impostor.”
The EFF advised Teffo to take up a different career where he can be the centre of attention.
“The legal profession is clearly not designed for characters such as him, who enjoy being the topic of discussion rather than being officers of the court who prioritise justice over self-seeking ambitions.”
