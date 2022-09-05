Health department says it won’t comment on the Charlotte Maxeke police report on fire

The Gauteng department of health has declined to comment on a police forensic report on the fire which led to the closure of the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.
“We unfortunately have not seen the report, so we are not in a position to comment,” said department spokesperson Matalatale Modiba.
On Sunday Daily Maverick reported about the police forensic report, which it said revealed arson was the cause of the fire on April 16 2021.
The report by a senior forensic investigator recommended further investigation by the police, said the publication.
Sunday Times reported that last year’s fire had started with a blaze in a personal protective equipment storage room in the basement parkade.
In May health minister Joe Phaahla toured a part of the facility that was under repair and said the hospital would be fully restored by the end of 2023.
