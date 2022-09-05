Good food, cool crowd and a musical feast in Stanley Street
Much-loved Alliance Francaise festival makes triumphant return to Richmond Hill
Premium 05 September 2022
Live music, drinks and delicious meals marked the day at the much-anticipated Alliance Francaise Street Music Festival in Richmond Hill, which saw thousands of people descending on popular Stanley Street on Saturday.
With two main stages, a host of entertainment and Saturday’s exceptional weather, the annual festival, hosted in conjunction with Alliance Francaise, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and Discover Mandela Bay, brought families, friends and fun seekers of all ages together...
Court reporter
