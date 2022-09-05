Eleven firearms seized in Nelson Mandela Bay in past week

Nelson Mandela Bay police recovered 11 firearms in the past week as efforts to reduce violent crime and remove illicit weapons from criminals continue.
Members of the Bethelsdorp Crime Prevention Unit (CPU) managed to recover three firearms in as many days, while the Bay’s Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) recovered two firearms and a small cache of ammunition.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the week started with the Bethelsdorp CPU finding a Glock pistol and 10 rounds of ammunition while patrolling a known gang hotspot in Extension 22 on Monday last week.
They were tipped off about the firearm lying in an open field and immediately responded.
The following day, at about 6.45pm, unit members saw a man running into a shop in Imbuia Street, Arcadia and on searching him allegedly
found a 9mm pistol and 12 rounds of ammunition.
On Thursday, the unit had another success when, at about 9.50pm, members noticed a man quickly change direction and run away as they drove in his direction.
Prompted by his behaviour, they chased after him allegedly and found a firearm and five rounds of ammunition in his possession.
In a separate incident, members of the Bay’s Anti-Gang Unit, along with Public Order Policing, were monitoring the funeral of a known gang member in Kamesh, Kariega, on Saturday, when they heard gunshots.
A nearby vehicle was searched and two firearms and 23 rounds of ammunition were found.
The following day, the gang unit acted on information that led them to a house in Sable Street, Gelvandale, where they allegedly found 50 rounds of ammunition and a toy firearm.
Naidu said a total of 11 firearms were confiscated during the week and would all be sent for ballistic testing to determine ownership and see if they could be linked to crimes in the area.
Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata praised the “unwavering and relentless” efforts of police members to trace and recover illegal firearms and to ensure safer communities across the Bay.
Eleven firearms seized in Nelson Mandela Bay in past week
