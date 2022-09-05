×

DA issues ultimatum to municipality over Bay’s wastewater crisis

By Luvuyo Mjekula - 05 September 2022

Provide a turnaround plan to fix Nelson Mandela Bay’s wastewater crisis or face criminal charges.

That is the threat that the DA has issued to city manager Noxolo Nqwazi as the effluent discharged into the Bay’s rivers and the sea does not comply with required environmental standards...

