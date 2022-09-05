‘Afrophobia still an issue to be addressed’
Some South Africans still do not see themselves as part of Africa, says Fraser-Moleketi
Premium 05 September 2022
The recent attacks on African foreigners in SA are organised and engineered by individuals and movements.
That is the view of Nelson Mandela University chancellor Dr Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi, who raised the issue during her keynote address at the relaunched Raymond Mhlaba Centre for Governance and Leadership. ..
‘Afrophobia still an issue to be addressed’
Some South Africans still do not see themselves as part of Africa, says Fraser-Moleketi
Garden Route reporter
The recent attacks on African foreigners in SA are organised and engineered by individuals and movements.
That is the view of Nelson Mandela University chancellor Dr Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi, who raised the issue during her keynote address at the relaunched Raymond Mhlaba Centre for Governance and Leadership. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics