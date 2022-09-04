A man was arrested after he allegedly hijacked a truck to steal about 350 litres of diesel from its fuel tank at the weekend.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said a Hino truck was blocked off by a Nissan bakkie on the Commercial Road N2 on-ramp on Saturday at about 7.45pm.
She said one suspect got into the passenger side of the truck, pointed a gun at the driver and demanded he drive to New Brighton Beach.
“At the beach, the driver was instructed to park next to an Isuzu double cab bakkie and assist with filling up drums with the diesel from the truck.
“Afterwards, the driver was told he could leave.
“New Brighton beach is a known spot for trucks to stop and where theft of diesel takes place.”
She said police officers who were in the vicinity noticed suspicious activity at the beach.
When they asked the truck driver why he was parked there, he informed them he was being hijacked.
The driver then pointed out the Isuzu bakkie and the suspect.
“SAPS Swartkops members arrested one suspect, confiscated the Isuzu bakkie and recovered the 350 litres of stolen diesel,” Janse Van Rensburg said.
The suspect, whose age is unknown, was detained on charges of possession of stolen property.
He will appear in the Gqeberha’s magistrate’s court during the week.
Suspected diesel thief arrested at New Brighton Beach
Image: ESA ALEXANDER
