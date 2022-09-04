A shoot-out between police and a group of men during a botched business robbery at the weekend left three men dead, including a police officer, and another hospitalised with serious injuries.
Police officer, two robbery suspects killed in Ngcobo gun battle
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF
A shoot-out between police and a group of men during a botched business robbery at the weekend left three men dead, including a police officer, and another hospitalised with serious injuries.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said the brazen daylight robbery took place at about 9am on Saturday in Ngcobo.
Kinana said the incident, on the eve of National Commemoration Day, culminated in the fatal shooting of Sergeant Vakele Mark Mjoli, 43, while his partner from the crime prevention response team Constable Mfundiso Ndede, 35, was admitted to hospital with serious injuries.
He said the drama unfolded after four officers responded to an emergency call of an armed business robbery in progress in one of the retail chain stores in town.
“As they arrived at the shop, Sergeant Mjoli approached a man who was standing in front of the door and clad in security gear.
“Believing the man was a security officer, he inquired from him regarding the whereabouts of the suspects.
“The man pointed and directed him to the door.
“As he was proceeding towards the door the man, who was later identified as one of the suspects, turned and started shooting at the police officer, who died at the scene.”
He said as the other three officers moved towards and inside the shop, they were met with a hail of gunfire from other suspects inside.
Ndede was wounded in the shoot-out and rushed to a nearby hospital.
Two of the suspects also died during the exchange of gunfire.
“Two pistol firearms believed to belong to the suspects were found at the scene.
“One vehicle, also believed to have been a getaway car, was also found in the area.
“Two of the five suspects are still at large, while one was arrested by the police.
“No money was reported stolen during the incident.”
Kinana said a murder case, attempted murder case and an inquest were under investigation.
Provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene conveyed her sympathy and condolences to the families of the officers involved in the incident.
“It is really sad that, on the eve of the National Commemoration Day for our fallen heroes, we woke up to yet another tragic and cold-blooded killing of a member.
“We shall not sleep until the rest of those involved in this heartless act of brutality are found, to face the consequences of their actions in the courts of law.
“I also wish Constable Mfundiso Ndede a speedy recovery from the injuries sustained during this ordeal.
“Our thoughts and prayers as the SAPS family in the Eastern Cape are with their families.”
“May Sergeant Mjoli’s precious soul rest in eternal peace,” Mene said.
