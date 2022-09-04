×

News

NMU professors scoop top academic awards

By Herald Reporter - 04 September 2022

A combination of insight and foresight regarding the public’s practical interaction with science has earned a pair of Nelson Mandela University professors two of the most prestigious academic awards in SA.

NMU information technology Prof Darelle van Greunen, who is also director of the Centre for Community Technologies (CCT), and economics Prof Syden Mishi were both honoured at the National Research Foundation (NRF) awards ceremony on Friday...

