Jendamark scoops title of African technology company of the year

Bay firm’s ‘digital ubuntu’ approach recognised at awards ceremony in Cape Town

By Herald Reporter - 04 September 2022

Jendamark Automation has been named African technology company of the year at the Africa Tech Week.

The Gqeberha-based company  develops digitally enhanced component assembly systems for the global automotive sector...

