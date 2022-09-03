Second suspect nabbed for murder of Plettenberg Bay shopkeeper
By Herald Reporter - 03 September 2022
The second suspect allegedly involved in the murder of a Plettenberg Bay shopkeeper has been arrested .
Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said the man, 25, was arrested on Friday night after he was found hiding in the ceiling of a home meters away from the scene where Zed Alamu was murdered...
