Transport minister Fikile Mbalula is on Friday providing an update on measures by the department to deal with the driver’s licence backlog.
Mbalula announced in February that a new-generation “smart” driver’s licence card will be rolled out from October 2023, with the current card to be phased out over five years.
The new card will have advanced security features and meet international standards, which means it can also be used as a form of identification, Mbalula said.
The transport department is looking into extending the validity period of the card from five to 10 years.
WATCH | Fikile Mbalula provides update on driver’s licence backlog
