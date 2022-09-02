×

Prost! Oktoberfest is back in town

By Riaan Marais - 02 September 2022

Gqeberha beer lovers should clear their schedules for the last weekend of October as one of Nelson Mandela Bay’s biggest social events of the year is set to return with a bang.

Oktoberfest 2022 will see the return of the 60m draught bar and authentic German cuisine to the German Club in Lorraine, while a genuine 12-piece Oompah band, flown in from Munich, will provide the weekend’s entertainment...

