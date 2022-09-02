Plettenberg Bay tensions spread beyond township
Protesting residents widen demands, handing over petition to town’s mayor
By Herald Reporter - 02 September 2022
Kwanokuthula residents have upped the ante in their demands as tensions continue to boil over between locals and foreigners and are now also affecting residents outside the Plettenberg Bay township.
As protest action erupted in Kwanokuthula on Thursday, angry residents demanded that in addition to foreigners being removed from the township and business owners closing shop, they want a 30% share in tourism projects happening in the town’s CBD. ..
