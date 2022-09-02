Home-grown beauty products catch Italy’s eye
What started as experiment in Gqeberha woman’s kitchen to feature at international trade show

By Riaan Marais - 02 September 2022
As an unemployed single mother, unable to afford expensive beauty products, Helen Hoelson was inspired to develop her own line of natural face oils.
They became so popular over time that she has been invited to showcase them at one of Europe’s biggest cosmetics trade shows in Italy next week...
