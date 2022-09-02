×

First memorial lecture held for artist Nomhle Nkonyeni

By Yolanda Palezweni - 02 September 2022

Rather than renaming a street after Nomhle Nkonyeni in Nelson Mandela Bay, a platform should be created to inspire and educate up-and-coming artists.

This was the suggestion by  singer and cultural activist Sibongile Mngoma at the first memorial lecture for Nkonyeni at the Mendi Arts Centre on Wednesday...

