Fearing residents, ANC councillors storm electricity building
By Yolanda Palezweni and Andisa Bonani - 02 September 2022
Seven ANC councillors facing threats from residents stormed Nelson Mandela Bay’s energy administration building in North End on Thursday to demand electricity be restored to various wards.
Residents have been without electricity for days due to faults at the Matomela substation, which feeds Kwazakhele, New Brighton and Zwide, and are now turning on their ward councillors. ..
Fearing residents, ANC councillors storm electricity building
Seven ANC councillors facing threats from residents stormed Nelson Mandela Bay’s energy administration building in North End on Thursday to demand electricity be restored to various wards.
Residents have been without electricity for days due to faults at the Matomela substation, which feeds Kwazakhele, New Brighton and Zwide, and are now turning on their ward councillors. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics