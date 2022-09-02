×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Fearing residents, ANC councillors storm electricity building

By Yolanda Palezweni and Andisa Bonani - 02 September 2022

Seven ANC councillors facing threats from residents stormed Nelson Mandela Bay’s energy administration building in North End on Thursday to demand electricity be restored to various wards.

Residents have been without electricity for days due to faults at the Matomela substation, which feeds Kwazakhele, New Brighton and Zwide, and are now turning on their ward councillors. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Style and fashion from the 2022 South African Music Awards' red carpet
JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court

Most Read