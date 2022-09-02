Call for state of emergency to crush vandals
Speakers at Bay dialogue agree it’s time for drastic measures
By Guy Rogers - 02 September 2022
A dramatic call has been made by the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber to declare a state of emergency in response to the rampant vandalism which is costing the metro millions of rand in damaged infrastructure, lost jobs and investment.
The suggestion gained widespread support among myriad speakers at an anti-vandalism dialogue at the Mendi Arts Centre in New Brighton on Thursday. ..
