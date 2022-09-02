Assessments of Bay’s dilapidated sports facilities under way
By Tshepiso Mametela - 02 September 2022
Assessments of the structural condition of Nelson Mandela Bay’s rundown Dan Qeqe, Zwide and Chevrolet stadiums, which are reportedly in danger of collapsing, are under way with a final report expected at the end of September.
The Bay’s sport, recreation, arts and culture acting executive director, Charmaine Williams, said her department was carrying out assessments of these and other sports facilities across the metro...
