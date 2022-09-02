×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Assessments of Bay’s dilapidated sports facilities under way

By Tshepiso Mametela - 02 September 2022

Assessments of the structural condition of Nelson Mandela Bay’s rundown Dan Qeqe, Zwide and Chevrolet stadiums, which are reportedly in danger of collapsing, are under way with a final report expected at the end of September.

The Bay’s sport, recreation, arts and culture acting executive director, Charmaine Williams, said her department was carrying out assessments of these and other sports facilities across the metro...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Style and fashion from the 2022 South African Music Awards' red carpet
JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court

Most Read