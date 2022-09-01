Police are seeking the community’s assistance to find Carol Oosthuizen, 70, who was reported missing in Makhanda on Wednesday.
Oosthuizen was last seen on Wednesday afternoon, driving past Rhini Junction just before 4pm.
She was travelling in the direction of Peddie.
Her vehicle is a red Hyundai I20 with registration number FVG 296 EC.
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said Oosthuizen suffered from dementia.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Captain Jurgens Gouws on 082-442-3658 or the nearest police station.
Woman, 70, reported missing in Makhanda
Image: SUPPLIED
