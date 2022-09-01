×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Woman, 70, reported missing in Makhanda

By Herald Reporter - 01 September 2022
Carol Oosthuizen, 70, is reportedly suffering from dementia
NO TRACE: Carol Oosthuizen, 70, is reportedly suffering from dementia
Image: SUPPLIED

Police are seeking the community’s assistance to find Carol Oosthuizen, 70, who was reported missing in Makhanda on Wednesday.

Oosthuizen was last seen on Wednesday afternoon, driving past Rhini Junction just before 4pm.

She was travelling in the direction of Peddie.

Her vehicle is a red Hyundai I20 with registration number FVG 296 EC.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said Oosthuizen suffered from dementia.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Captain Jurgens Gouws on 082-442-3658 or the nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Style and fashion from the 2022 South African Music Awards' red carpet
JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court

Most Read