High-velocity wind in Durban has been blamed for trucks causing traffic jams on roads leading to the port.
On Wednesday paramedics complained they were struggling to respond to emergencies in parts of Durban leading to the port because hundreds of trucks were obstructing routes.
Trucks travelling to the port have been blocking access to Bluff, south of Durban, and the Maydon Wharf area, making it difficult for emergency services to access the area since Monday.
It is understood that congestion at the port is causing the backlog of trucks.
Metro police spokesperson Supt Boysie Zungu told TimesLIVE: “Trucks being unable to load and offload with the wind is contributing to the congestion. Our members are trying their best to assist.”
Wind blamed for truck congestion leading to Durban port
Senior reporter
Image: Supplied
The eThekwini municipality said it was doubling its efforts to ease the congestion.
“More metro police officers have been mobilised to all affected roads to manage traffic flow,” it said.
“Road users and the public are urged to alert the city if there is a traffic backup.
“Truck drivers blocking roads in residential areas are warned to refrain from doing so or [face] the full might of the law. This includes having their vehicles that obstruct other road users impounded.
“To mitigate traffic congestion, the city is in constant communication with stakeholders, chief among them Transnet.”
