Vigil held for man ‘killed for R2’
Premium
By Tshepiso Mametela - 01 September 2022
A candlelight vigil was held by the Angola community in KwaNobuhle in remembrance of Abulele Mdana, who was stabbed to death, allegedly for R2.
The incident took place at Mandy’s Tavern in the early hours of Sunday morning...
Vigil held for man ‘killed for R2’
A candlelight vigil was held by the Angola community in KwaNobuhle in remembrance of Abulele Mdana, who was stabbed to death, allegedly for R2.
The incident took place at Mandy’s Tavern in the early hours of Sunday morning...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics