Two department of social development employees were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the theft of diesel meant to refuel backup generators at safe homes around Johannesburg.
The Hawks said Sipho Dikhobe, 48, and Reinet Gamede, 55, appeared before the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday and their case was postponed until September 28 for disclosure of docket contents.
“It is alleged that during the period March 2019 to February 2021, Dikhobe, who was employed as a project officer, saw a gap to make money by stealing diesel.
“He continually procured diesel for the places of safety backup generators though those generators were not operational at the time,” Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said.
Ramovha said Gamede, who is a driver, would be in the company of Dikhobe during these activities that resulted in them allegedly gaining more than R1m.
TimesLIVE
Social development department employees caught stealing fuel
Image: 123rf
