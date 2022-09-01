×

Ray of hope for Bayland informal settlement residents

Community could be provided with basic services after EFF motion passed by council

By Yolanda Palezweni - 01 September 2022

After years of facing evictions and pleading for water and electricity, residents of the Bayland informal settlement could be in line for basic services thanks to the EFF.

The EFF tabled a motion of exigency at Tuesday’s council meeting calling for the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to expedite a plan to install electricity, water, sanitation and waste management...

