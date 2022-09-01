A man who looted a Durban shop during last year’s July unrest has been sentenced to eight years behind bars.
The Durban regional court found Njabulo Ncube guilty of housebreaking with intent to steal and theft.
“During the public violence and looting that took place in KwaZulu-Natal last year, Ncube and a group of others broke into a shop in the Umbilo area and stole groceries. They were arrested by members of the police who were passing by,” said KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.
Ncube told the court he had no means to compensate for the R27,000 damages he was found guilty of or to pay a fine.
“He was thus sentenced accordingly. The matter was successfully finalised by regional court prosecutors Kuveshni Pillay and Thami Njapha,” said Ramkisson-Kara.
July looter sentenced to eight years in jail
Man found guilty of stealing groceries from shop in Umbilo
Senior reporter
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
A man who looted a Durban shop during last year’s July unrest has been sentenced to eight years behind bars.
The Durban regional court found Njabulo Ncube guilty of housebreaking with intent to steal and theft.
“During the public violence and looting that took place in KwaZulu-Natal last year, Ncube and a group of others broke into a shop in the Umbilo area and stole groceries. They were arrested by members of the police who were passing by,” said KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.
Ncube told the court he had no means to compensate for the R27,000 damages he was found guilty of or to pay a fine.
“He was thus sentenced accordingly. The matter was successfully finalised by regional court prosecutors Kuveshni Pillay and Thami Njapha,” said Ramkisson-Kara.
PODCAST | The bloodiest days in SA's democratic history
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics