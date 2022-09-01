‘I don’t know why my son had to die’
Family’s grief after boy, 15, stabbed to death on his way to school
By Riaan Marais - 01 September 2022
The Eastern Cape education department has committed to assisting pupils and staff at McCarthy Comprehensive School in Kariega with counselling after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death on his way to school on Wednesday morning.
Ferguson Volmink was among a group of schoolboys confronted by knife-wielding assailants about 300m from the school gate...
