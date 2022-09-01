Cowan pupils step into future with tablet donation
By Herald Reporter - 01 September 2022
Cowan High School’s grade 11 pupils are on fast forward into the future thanks to a R1m donation of more than 200 personalised educational tablets for each pupil.
Aveng Trident Steel recently stepped in to provide each pupil with their personalised tablet preloaded with mobile data and curriculum-aligned content matching their subject choices and interests, as well as educational websites and resources to augment the learning process...
