News

Court sets aside Shell exploration right

By Adrienne Carlisle - 01 September 2022

The Makhanda high court has set aside Shell’s oil and gas exploration right which gave the multinational company licence to seismically blast the ecologically sensitive Wild Coast.

Environmental groups, and Wild Coast communities which took on the oil and gas multinational are already celebrating their victory...

