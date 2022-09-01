×

News

Company directors charged for fraudulent Ters claims

By TImesLIVE - 01 September 2022
Two men who allegedly defrauded Ters by claiming payment for 400 ghost workers in 2020 were released on bail of R5,000 each. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

Two men who allegedly defrauded the Unemployment Insurance Fund’s Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme (Ters)  through claims made for about 400 ghost employees during 2020 appeared in the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday.

Charles Kolotsi, 28, and Johannes Thelele, 41, were charged with theft, fraud and money laundering.

The Hawks said the department of employment and labour lost about R4.7m from the fraudulent transaction which was allegedly committed during the Covid-19 pandemic in April 2020.

The two accused were each granted bail of R5,000.

The Hawks said the case was postponed until November 11 for further investigation.  

TimesLIVE

 

