Businessman fined for selling counterfeit VW goods

By Devon Koen - 01 September 2022
Mahesh Hooka, 50, was on Wednesday fined R44,000 after counterfeit Volkswagen products were seized from his business premises in Sidwell
A Gqeberha businessman has been ordered to pay a fine on behalf of his company after the city’s regional court convicted him on numerous counts of contravening the counterfeit and trademark act.

Mahesh Hooka, 50, the sole owner of vehicle accessories company Autostyling, was ordered on Wednesday to pay a fine of R44,000 after numerous counterfeit Volkswagen products were seized from his business premises in Commercial Road, Sidwell, on June 30.

The seizure of the items stemmed from an in-depth investigation by the Hawks after information was received of counterfeit goods being sold in Gqeberha.

Brand holder representative for VW, Spoor and Fisher Attorneys, based in Pretoria, was tasked by the vehicle manufacturer to act on counterfeit and trademark-related matters.

It had received the incriminating information after four alloy wheels were bought on May 3.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the goods were then analysed and confirmed to be counterfeit.

The investigation led to the search of the premises, where 22 alloy wheels and VW insignia valued at R44,250 were confiscated.

On August 18, the charges against Hooka were withdrawn subsequent to a plea bargain entered into between him and the state.

Mgolodela said all exhibits seized were to be forfeited to VW agents for destruction.

