ANC-led coalition grabs power in Knysna
By Naziziphiwo Buso - 01 September 2022
Distributing funds to the poorer wards, focusing on the electrification of informal settlements and increased revenue collection.
These are the issues high on the list for newly elected Knysna mayor Aubrey Tshengwa after governance in the municipality changed hands on Wednesday...
ANC-led coalition grabs power in Knysna
Distributing funds to the poorer wards, focusing on the electrification of informal settlements and increased revenue collection.
These are the issues high on the list for newly elected Knysna mayor Aubrey Tshengwa after governance in the municipality changed hands on Wednesday...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics