×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Alleged child killer now wants bail

Premium
By Devon Koen - 01 September 2022

Protesters gathered outside the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, when a man who handed himself over to the police after a six-year-old boy was strangled did an about-turn on an earlier decision to remain behind bars.

Sfundo Yekani, 33, charged with the premeditated murder of his ex-girlfriend’s son, Thabang Klaas, said he had changed his mind and now wished to apply for bail...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Style and fashion from the 2022 South African Music Awards' red carpet
JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court

Most Read