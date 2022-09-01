Alleged child killer now wants bail
By Devon Koen - 01 September 2022
Protesters gathered outside the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, when a man who handed himself over to the police after a six-year-old boy was strangled did an about-turn on an earlier decision to remain behind bars.
Sfundo Yekani, 33, charged with the premeditated murder of his ex-girlfriend’s son, Thabang Klaas, said he had changed his mind and now wished to apply for bail...
