WATCH | Gayton McKenzie would switch off foreigner's oxygen 'to save a South African'
Image: Eugene Coetzee/The Herald
Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie on Tuesday made the brazen comment that he would switch off the oxygen supply to a foreigner to save a South African life.
McKenzie, who is also Central Karoo District mayor, made the comments on eNCA on Tuesday. They come amid heightened talks about the influx of foreign nationals in government hospitals. McKenzie has been in support of Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba, whose widely publicised tirade against a Zimbabwean woman in a clinic for “killing my health system” last week provoked widespread condemnation as “a xenophobic tirade”.
McKenzie suggested that sacrificing a foreign national for a South African was expected of him as a leader.
Asked whether he would actually turn off the oxygen of a foreign patient and let them die, McKenzie said he would if it meant a South African would live.
He said he would do that as a government official.
“I am supposed to do that if there is a South African and Zimbabwean or Mozambican on oxygen, and here is a South African citizen, born and bred in SA, I will turn it off as a leader. Because that is my duty,” McKenzie said.
He likened this to patriotism and said he would not criticise any foreign government if the tables were turned.
