At least one is believed to be fitted with a tracking collar. According to authorities, the pride is now in a valley which is inaccessible to vehicles.
TimesLIVE accompanied wildlife authorities into the bush, where the carcasses of two calves were found. A local said lions often pick off younger livestock.
The incident comes after the Okhukho and Nqulwane communities said on Tuesday they would take matters into their own hands and fence off parts of HiP after several dangerous encounters with escaped wildlife.
On Tuesday, MEC for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs Siboniso Duma visited the region to engage with the communities.
WATCH | Authorities scramble to recapture lions on the loose in KZN
KwaZulu-Natal wildlife authorities were on Wednesday left scrambling to locate a large male lion. The animal was spotted on the P700 near Ulundi by a motorist.
TimesLIVE arrived in the area to find members of Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife and conservation non-profit Wildlife Act attempting to locate the lion, believed to be part of a pride which escaped from mFulaWozi Wilderness Private Game Reserve in Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park (HiP).
