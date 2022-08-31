×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Tradeswomen breaking stereotypes and dreaming big

Gqeberha engineering technicians showing girls can do anything they set their minds to

Premium
By Riaan Marais - 31 August 2022

Proving people wrong and breaking down stereotypes was never their goal, but it turned out to be a spin-off for two women working their way up in the ranks as a boilermaker and an electrician at a Gqeberha engineering firm.

For Mount Pleasant resident Kayla du Preez, 26, any career in the field of engineering sounded foreign until two years ago when she was hopping between temporary jobs...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Style and fashion from the 2022 South African Music Awards' red carpet
JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court

Most Read