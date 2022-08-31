Serial rapist convicted on four counts to be sentenced on Thursday

The high court in Mbombela on Tuesday convicted a 34-year-old serial rapist on four counts of rape.

Thokozani Prince Mazibuko terrorised young women — three of them teenagers — in Nkomazi between 2013 and 2017 with a number of accomplices. He was also found guilty of house robbery and theft.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said Mazibuko and an accomplice raped a 16-year-old girl in Langloop on January 15 2013. Mazibuko and two accomplices raped another 16-year-old girl — who was seven months pregnant after breaking into her home in Boschfontein. On February 10 the same year, Mazibuko raped a woman aged 25 after breaking into her home in Langloop.

The accused raped another teenager, 19, at Boschfontein during the night of January 11 2017.

Mazibuko was arrested at Langloop on January 16 2020.

During his court appearance, police successfully opposed bail and he was remanded in custody throughout the trial.

“Mazibuko never exposed his accomplices. He is expected to be sentenced on Thursday,” Mohlala said.

