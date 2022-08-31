Opposition parties in Knysna vie for top positions
No-confidence motions submitted against mayor, deputy mayor, speaker and chief whip
By Naziziphiwo Buso - 31 August 2022
An ANC mayor could be on the cards for the Knysna municipality — that is if motions of no confidence against the current leadership pass on Wednesday.
Motions of no confidence have been submitted against the council speaker, mayor, deputy mayor and chief whip...
