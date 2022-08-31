Nurses lauded for their efforts with special event at Kariega hospital
By Roslyn Baatjies - 31 August 2022
Nurses should be celebrated and treated with the utmost respect.
This was the message from Kariega-based organisation, HOPE, as they rounded out Women’s Month at the Uitenhage Provincial Hospital with lunch for about 500 staff on Wednesday and handed each of them a certificate of appreciation...
