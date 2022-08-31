×

News

New Bay project set to tickle tourists’ taste buds

Stanley Street restaurants join drive to lure back visitors by offering menus with a unique local twist

By Riaan Marais - 31 August 2022

From speciality dishes with a close relation to the Bay namesake, to fine dining with a connection to the Bay’s coastline, a series of eateries along Richmond Hill’s Stanley Street will be adding some interesting ideas to their menus for visitors to enjoy.

Nelson Mandela Bay is looking to re-establish its unique identity, and one of the city’s culinary hubs could play a crucial role by offering a diverse menu of meals each with a uniquely Bay twist...

