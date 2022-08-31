A rickety old bus where snakes and monkeys find shelter serves as a classroom for about 15 pupils at Sindawonye Primary School on a farm near Kariega.
The pupils are also cramped together on one side, as damaged desks and chairs fill up half the converted vehicle.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima on what the department is going to do about the school.
We also speak to Khula Community Development Project chair Petros Majola who did an inspection of the school on Monday after it was contacted by parents and the Uitenhage District Taxi Association.
LISTEN | Where next for bus used as a classroom?
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
