×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

LISTEN | Where next for bus used as a classroom?

31 August 2022
Sindawonye Primary School farm school where pupils are using a bus as a classroom
END OF THE ROAD: Sindawonye Primary School farm school where pupils are using a bus as a classroom
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

A rickety old bus where snakes and monkeys find shelter serves as a classroom for about 15 pupils at Sindawonye Primary School on a farm near Kariega.

The pupils are also cramped together on one side, as damaged desks and chairs fill up half the converted vehicle.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima on what the department is going to do about the school. 

We also speak to Khula Community Development Project chair Petros Majola who did an inspection of the school on Monday after it was contacted by parents and the Uitenhage District Taxi Association.

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Style and fashion from the 2022 South African Music Awards' red carpet
JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court

Most Read