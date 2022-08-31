×

News

Lack of funds forces temporary closure of Cradock Animal Shelter

By Guy Rogers - 31 August 2022

Cradock’s only pound has shut its doors temporarily due to a dire lack of financial support, meaning it is not taking in new strays and nearly 200 dogs and cats are living on borrowed time.

The Cradock Animal Shelter serves the town of Cradock, the townships of Lingelihle and Michausdal and Tarkastad, Somerset East and Hofmeyr...

