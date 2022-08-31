Lack of funds forces temporary closure of Cradock Animal Shelter
By Guy Rogers - 31 August 2022
Cradock’s only pound has shut its doors temporarily due to a dire lack of financial support, meaning it is not taking in new strays and nearly 200 dogs and cats are living on borrowed time.
The Cradock Animal Shelter serves the town of Cradock, the townships of Lingelihle and Michausdal and Tarkastad, Somerset East and Hofmeyr...
Lack of funds forces temporary closure of Cradock Animal Shelter
Cradock’s only pound has shut its doors temporarily due to a dire lack of financial support, meaning it is not taking in new strays and nearly 200 dogs and cats are living on borrowed time.
The Cradock Animal Shelter serves the town of Cradock, the townships of Lingelihle and Michausdal and Tarkastad, Somerset East and Hofmeyr...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics