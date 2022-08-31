Fury in Bay community as suspects released after man ...
KwaNobuhle man killed over R2 to play pool

By Tshepiso Mametela - 31 August 2022
When he apparently refused to give two men at a tavern R2 so they could play a game of pool, Abulele Mdana unknowingly signed his own death warrant.
So furious were the two patrons at a tavern in the Angola community of KwaNobuhle outside Kariega, that they allegedly returned with weapons and stabbed him to death...
