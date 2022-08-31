Mount Road detectives have appealed to the community for assistance in a murder investigation after an 87-year-old man was found dead in his house in Cotswold Extension nearly two weeks ago.
According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, at about 8.45am on August 19, residents alerted the police to a possible housebreaking in progress in Hornbill Crescent, Cotswold Extension.
They had seen someone running from the house.
“On arrival, the members found the back door had been forced open.
“The house was ransacked and the body of Ockert Bosch was found lying on the floor,” Janse van Rensburg said.
“At the time, no foul play was suspected due to the medical history of the deceased.
“However, postmortem results revealed that Bosch had died due to blunt-force trauma to head.”
She said various items were reported as stolen, including clothing, household appliances, a washing machine, two Noritake tea sets and two wall clocks.
“The patterned tea sets are quite unique.”
Police are investigating cases of housebreaking and murder.
“An appeal is made to second-hand shops to be on the lookout for the tea sets and if identified to contact the police.”
Anyone who can also assist with information relating to the murder is asked to contact detective Warrant Officer Riaan Steyn on 082-657-0447, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or by going to their nearest police station.
Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the MySAPS App.
All information is confidential.
HeraldLIVE
Foul play now suspected in death of Cotswold man, 87
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET
