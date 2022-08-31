Council chaos again as D-Day for mayor looms
By Yolanda Palezweni and Michael Kimberley - 31 August 2022
The fate of the ANC-led coalition is on a knife-edge in Nelson Mandela Bay after it was finally agreed at another chaotic council meeting on Tuesday that Eugene Johnson’s future as mayor will be decided next week.
Eventually descending into chaos, the council meeting started four hours late after several postponements, points of order and a lunch break...
